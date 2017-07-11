What Makes Kurator Different?
Curate your Research
Kurator adds an icon to your toolbar for curating and organizing any website with one-click.
Curating with Kurator is different than bookmarking. Kurator scrapes the title, URL, image URL, description, publisher and author information and lets you modify that info. This will make it easier to find your research and remember why you wanted to save that site or article!
Reduce Browser Clutter
Most people hesitate to close tabs, because they are afraid to lose them. Too many tabs, make it difficult to find the pages you want to work with and slow down your computer.
Curation folders can be pinned as a tab, giving you access to tens of sites in a list. You can easily switch between your folders to access a different set of sites. Kurator improves your productivity.
Share your Research
Kurator lets you share one or more folders with other Kurator users.
Each folder has a unique ID, so more than one user can collaborate on a project by adding and sharing links via curation folders.
You can also organize your curation folders into groups and share them online via KBucket pages.
What our customers are saying..
-
International Medical Group By Geoff Tothill
A Game Changer for both individuals and companies
I should say that I have been a long time user of the Optimal Access desktop application and our company used it for may years as a content management and curation tool. Karan and his team have migrated much of the functionality of the original software to this remarkable plugin. As another reviewer said – this is really game changing – both for individuals and companies.
-
by Martin Flynn
I can safely close tabs without losing them.
I am usually hesitant of closing my Browser windows because I don’t want to lose my tabs. I often can’t find specific tabs – bookmarking them does not have the detail I need; and a second issue is that the large number of open tabs slow down my computer. KBrowser has solved these problems for me. A truly remarkable and useful extension. It is well worth the time to learn it.
-
Marketing By Israel Moreno
Exactly What I’ve Been Looking For!!!!!
TRUST ME! I have to say this is AWESOME!! I’m sure many of you who handle multiple clients have the same problem i have had for years–having tons of tabs open at all time. Basically, it used to drive me insane after a while, and always wanted a way to organized my open tabs, and not have to send them to my bookmarks (you should see my bookmarks–its a mess!) This is the perfect solution, I have adapted well to using KBrowser so far, it’s super easy.
FAQ
Kurator offers a Freemium model. The free version of Kurator offers one default folder for adding links.
The paid version ($1.99/month or $19.99/year) allows you to create unlimited folders, share and import folders and create and publish KBucket pages!
Ready to find out more?
Give Kurator a try